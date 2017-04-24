Replacing Ros-Lehtinen: Whoa s in and whoa s out
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's announcement Sunday that she won't seek re-election means a congressional swing district that has essentially been locked up for three decades for the Republican Party will now be up for grabs. No sooner had she announced her decision to retire than political insiders began to bandy about the names of future successors, and potential candidates began to express their interest.
