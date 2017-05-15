Raw Juce Opens Opens in Coral Gables ...

Raw Juce Opens Opens in Coral Gables with Brickell Store Coming Soon

Miami's juice bar craze continues this week as Raw Juce unveils its third Miami-Dade storefront in less than a year. The Palm Beach-based juice and smoothie bar opens in a Coral Gables strip mall on Thursday, May 18, steps away from Shake Shack, Green Monkey Yoga, and Spring Chicken.

