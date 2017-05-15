Raw Juce Opens Opens in Coral Gables with Brickell Store Coming Soon
Miami's juice bar craze continues this week as Raw Juce unveils its third Miami-Dade storefront in less than a year. The Palm Beach-based juice and smoothie bar opens in a Coral Gables strip mall on Thursday, May 18, steps away from Shake Shack, Green Monkey Yoga, and Spring Chicken.
