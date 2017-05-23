Raquel Regalado announces run for Con...

Raquel Regalado announces run for Congress

9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The former Miami-Dade School Board member told the Miami Herald on Tuesday that she's "all in" after spending the last several weeks meeting with political committees and Republican leaders in Washington. A 42-year-old mother of two and self-described "compassionate Republican," Regalado said she's the type of moderate candidate capable of holding the Democratic-leaning 27th district for the GOP next year.

