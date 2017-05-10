Protesters to Trump: Dona t send Hait...

Protesters to Trump: Dona t send Haitian immigrants a back to nothinga

President Donald Trump made a promise to Haitians to be their "greatest champions," and hundreds gathered in Little Haiti Saturday morning to make sure he heard what they needed from him. Protesters from across South Florida met in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Northwest Seventh Avenue to rally for the extension of Temporary Protective Status for Haitians.

