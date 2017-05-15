There are on the Miami New Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Town Halls to Explain Trumpcare Support. In it, Miami New Times reports that:

The GOP health-care bill, which is opposed by virtually every major health-care and hospital group in the nation and could leave 24 million Americans without insurance, snuck through the U.S. House by just four votes earlier this month. In other words, without the backing of two Miami legislators - Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart - it wouldn't have passed.

