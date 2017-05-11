Prices for luxury condos under pressu...

Prices for luxury condos under pressure in top U.S. housing markets

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Want to bask in the luxury condo lifestyle? Know your real estate markets, as sales of luxury condos are a mixed bag right now. From Miami To Los Angeles and New York to San Francisco with a stop in Chicago, take an in-depth look at the luxury condo markets in these five U.S. cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 11 hr suck 5
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out 11 hr Old Friend 4
Buy Fake Ids Fake Social Security Cards Fake Bi... (Nov '16) 12 hr Andrea Grason 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... Thu ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11) May 9 Tom_J 23
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) May 9 malo 96
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! May 8 Moe Greens Eyeball 10
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC