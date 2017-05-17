Postmates joins the booze-on-demand wars
Need a drink and need it now? If you can wait 25 minutes, Miami's on-demand delivery wars are serving up yet another option for you. Postmates, the on-demand delivery service of just about anything that has been serving the Miami market for about two years, is rolling out its DRINKS service in the area on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Beast 1976
|94
|Lifeguard Pride
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|9
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC