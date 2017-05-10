Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami
St. Michael's Catholic School in Little Havana was placed on a 30-minute lockdown as Miami police searched for three men who jumped from a stolen car. Heroin-opioid awareness town hall presented by the U.S. Attorney's office held at Booker T. Washington high school on May 11, 2017.
