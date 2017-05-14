Police: 3 Beachgoers at Park Run Over by County Truck
Police say three beachgoers at a Miami-area park suffered scrapes and bruises after they were run over by a county pickup truck. Miami-Dade police say the driver of the pickup, 23-year-old county employee Kevin Gonzalez, told them he didn't see the three before his Ford F-150 truck rolled over them as they sunbathed.
