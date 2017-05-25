Partying like ita s 1945: Senior citizens relive prom in Coral Gables
Jack Miller, 89, and Joanie Marshall, 83, thank the crowd at a senior-citizen prom in Coral Gables on Thursday night. They were crowned prom king and queen, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Justin
|7
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|14 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|3
|2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11)
|Thu
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|234
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|May 24
|Nielsb42
|206
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|May 24
|Nielsb42
|24
|We All Stand with Manchester!
|May 24
|Nielsb42
|2
|Uber/lift
|May 23
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC