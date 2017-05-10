Overtown Store Files Restraining Orde...

Overtown Store Files Restraining Order Against City After Police Ban Customers

7 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

For months, Miami police have been arresting customers at Bradley's Market, accusing them of loitering at the longtime Overtown grocery - never mind the fact the owner says they were just shopping. The city also ordered the store to install surveillance cameras that would allow police 24/7 live-feed access to the property, and officers drafted a list of people banned from its premises.

Miami, FL

