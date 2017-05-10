Overtown Store Files Restraining Order Against City After Police Ban Customers
For months, Miami police have been arresting customers at Bradley's Market, accusing them of loitering at the longtime Overtown grocery - never mind the fact the owner says they were just shopping. The city also ordered the store to install surveillance cameras that would allow police 24/7 live-feed access to the property, and officers drafted a list of people banned from its premises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|1 hr
|Yamilet
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|9 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|10 hr
|Hey
|3
|Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Tom_J
|23
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|malo
|96
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|May 8
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|10
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|May 5
|Glasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC