No more lipo, for now. Miami doctor with $1 million malpractice judgment disciplined

Ricardo Martinez, 54, of North Miami testified in April 2017 before the Florida Board of Medicine, where he accused a Miami doctor, Amaryllis Pascual, of seriously injuring him during a 2013 liposuction surgery in her Aventura-area office. Pascual is prohibited from performing liposuction but has yet to satisfy a $1 million medical malpractice judgment against her stemming from Martinez's lawsuit.

