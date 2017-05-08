New Times' Brew at the Zoo Spotlights Local Craft Brewers
With Miami breweries like Wynwood Brewing and J. Wakefield winning national accolades, the city is swiftly becoming known for its beer scene. The staggering growth of this industry was evidenced at this weekend's New Times' Brew at the Zoo, which highlighted some of the region's best local brews.
