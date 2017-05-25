New program encourages homeowners to ...

New program encourages homeowners to go solar with neighbors to get discounts

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Florida League of Women Voters and a group called Florida Solar United Neighborhoods announced the first two solar co-ops in Miami-Dade. They hope to establish six in the county and reach 350 homeowners.

