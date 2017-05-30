Never before seen JFK photos remind Miami of of that last rendezvous with innocence
He was ferried through Miami Beach in an open Lincoln convertible, often perched atop the rear seat to give adoring crowds along Collins Avenue an unobstructed view. Photographs from the era captured that sense of myth and glamor and celebrity that adorned John F. Kennedy's interactions with South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Thu
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
|Child care
|Wed
|Ghetto for life
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Tue
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|May 30
|KY Jelly-Man - KY
|4
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|May 30
|Miss Piggy
|6
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|May 30
|TRUMP DENIALs
|25
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|May 29
|Thickum
|4
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC