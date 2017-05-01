Multimillion dollar road improvement projects begin in west Miami-Dade County
Three new roadway projects in Medley, Hialeah Gardens and on Southwest Eighth Street will add to commute headaches this week in Miami-Dade County. In Medley, roadway improvements on Northwest 93rd Street, Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 89th Avenue will last approximately one year at an estimated cost of $3.3 million.
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Justicia
|14
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|Sun
|Bakers Rack
|1
|1 Dead After Shooting At Chili's Restaurant (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Martyxfl
|1,777
|Google help
|Sat
|royjrlopez
|1
|adam the macho lifeguard and his son danny linc...
|Apr 29
|Mister 33140
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|Apr 28
|Old Millennia Tramp
|9
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|Apr 27
|cool beans
|2
