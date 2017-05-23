Miami's Affordable Housing Crisis Is ...

Miami's Affordable Housing Crisis Is Making Dade's HIV/AIDs Problem Worse, Too

Finding affordable housing in Miami has never been harder, and the problem affects the whole city: it worsens traffic gridlock by pushing workers toward the edges of the county , drives out bright young college grads who would otherwise stay and can even prevent domestic violence victims from leaving their abusers. A new study points to yet another complication: The crisis might be preventing more HIV/AIDS patients from getting treatment.

