Miamians Throw "Medical Marijuana Par...

Miamians Throw "Medical Marijuana Party" With 50 Pounds of Weed, Get Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The facts are clear that low-level drug arrests ruin lives and tear families apart. Some day, selling weed in Florida will no longer feed thousands of new prisoners into the state's broken criminal justice system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 7 hr anonymous 36
Lifeguard Pride Sun Maxwell Totts 12
Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ... Sun Mitch Pickles 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sun Donald Trumps Reason 22
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 ! Sun Alex Baldwin - Ma... 1
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16) Sun Prophet tick 11
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 20 Anonymous 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC