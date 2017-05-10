Miami Traffic Is So Bad That I Did Yoga on the Highway
I'm the art director at Miami New Times , and I'm used to suffering in South Florida's agonizing traffic. Most days I spend at least 40 minutes trapped in my car, slogging between my house in Broward County and our office in Wynwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|6 hr
|Yamilet
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|14 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|14 hr
|Hey
|3
|Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11)
|May 9
|Tom_J
|23
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|May 9
|malo
|96
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|May 8
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|10
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|May 5
|Glasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC