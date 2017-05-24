Miami Music Festival Launches Second ...

Miami Music Festival Launches Second Season of Miami Wagner Institute

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Miami Music Festival is proud to announce the second season of their prestigious Miami Wagner Institute, welcoming Grammy Award-winning soprano Christine Brewer and returning bass-baritone Alan Held to MMF's team of internationally acclaimed faculty, to teach and perform with eight rising dramatic stars. The Institute, which runs July 3-22, will culminate in a concert July 22 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 11 hr Nielsb42 206
2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11) 11 hr Nielsb42 233
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 11 hr Nielsb42 24
We All Stand with Manchester! 11 hr Nielsb42 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... 12 hr BigBill 2
Uber/lift Tue Nielsb42 1
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 ! Tue Nielsb42 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC