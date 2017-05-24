Miami Music Festival Launches Second Season of Miami Wagner Institute

Miami Music Festival is proud to announce the second season of their prestigious Miami Wagner Institute, welcoming Grammy Award-winning soprano Christine Brewer and returning bass-baritone Alan Held to MMF's team of internationally acclaimed faculty, to teach and perform with eight rising dramatic stars. The Institute, which runs July 3-22, will culminate in a concert July 22 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

