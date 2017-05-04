Miami Moves to Ban Styrofoam From City Parks and Beaches
But once you're done with it, the light-as-a-feather material doesn't go away - it crumbles into chunks of plastic that clog waterways, threatening sea life for years to come. Mindful of the environmental ramifications, several South Florida cities have banned polystyrene products in the past few years, and Miami Beach banned its sale altogether.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miriam slept with my boyfriend last week
|1 hr
|Mortified
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Dirty Dog
|94
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|17 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Chazz64
|71
|Lifeguard Pride
|Thu
|You Lying Sack of...
|2
|Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|valerie
|197
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Justicia
|14
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC