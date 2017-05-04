Miami is one of the least diverse cit...

Miami is one of the least diverse cities in the nation. Um. What?

Read more: The Miami Herald

It's hard to imagine a city that's filled with Cubans, Haitians, Brazilians, Venezuelans, Argentines, African Americans could be considered anything but diverse. But there's Miami, just ahead of Pittsburgh and behind St. Louis on WalletHub's 2017 analysis .

Read more at The Miami Herald.

Miami, FL

