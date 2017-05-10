Miami developer claims mistress cyber...

Miami developer claims mistress cyberstalked him and tried to shake him down

Prominent Miami real estate developer Pedro Martin has won a temporary restraining order against a former mistress, claiming she subjected him to cyberstalking, harassment and attempted extortion. The long-running affair between Martin - the 68-year-old chairman of development firm Terra - and 40-year-old Johanna Vibe Ener has produced two young children.

Miami, FL

