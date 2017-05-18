Miami-Dade rejects plans for new char...

Miami-Dade rejects plans for new charter school near the Palmetto and Sunset

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade County Commission rejected Somerset Academy's plans to build a new charter school on Sunset Drive near the Palmetto Expressway, ending a bitter two-year fight that has pitted neighbors against each other. Residents in the Sunset Drive area are fighting plans to build a new Somerset charter school that they say would gridlock traffic and threaten a fragile forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 16 hr Beast 1976 94
Lifeguard Pride Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 9
need boy in Miami (Jul '16) May 16 Wessley 25
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... May 15 Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) May 14 Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC