Miami-Dade rejects plans for new charter school near the Palmetto and Sunset
On Thursday, the Miami-Dade County Commission rejected Somerset Academy's plans to build a new charter school on Sunset Drive near the Palmetto Expressway, ending a bitter two-year fight that has pitted neighbors against each other. Residents in the Sunset Drive area are fighting plans to build a new Somerset charter school that they say would gridlock traffic and threaten a fragile forest.
