Miami-Dade commissioner launches Repu...

Miami-Dade commissioner launches Republican candidacy for Congress

7 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro formally became a candidate for Congress on Wednesday, after he said he filed paperwork to begin fundraising and campaigning for the seat held by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who is retiring next year. "Throughout my years as a public servant, I have witnessed first-hand how my efforts can positively contribute to the growth and well-being of our residents in South Florida," Barreiro, a Republican, said in a statement.

