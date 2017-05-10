Miami-Dade commissioner launches Republican candidacy for Congress

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro formally became a candidate for Congress on Wednesday, after he said he filed paperwork to begin fundraising and campaigning for the seat held by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who is retiring next year. "Throughout my years as a public servant, I have witnessed first-hand how my efforts can positively contribute to the growth and well-being of our residents in South Florida," Barreiro, a Republican, said in a statement.

