Miami billionaire plans political fund to defend unauthorized immigrants

To counter the Trump administration's aggressive deportation policy, a billionaire Miami healthcare mogul plans to spend the next couple of years raising - and spending - serious cash to defend unauthorized immigrants in court. a nonprofit political organization in coming days to aid existing groups that provide legal services to unauthorized immigrants facing removal from the U.S. "Immigrants are key to the fiber and the economic survival of our country," Fernandez said in an interview with the Miami Herald.

