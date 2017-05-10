Miami billionaire plans political fun...

Miami billionaire plans political fund to defend unauthorized immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

To counter the Trump administration's aggressive deportation policy, a billionaire Miami healthcare mogul plans to spend the next couple of years raising - and spending - serious cash to defend unauthorized immigrants in court. a nonprofit political organization in coming days to aid existing groups that provide legal services to unauthorized immigrants facing removal from the U.S. "Immigrants are key to the fiber and the economic survival of our country," Fernandez said in an interview with the Miami Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out 11 hr Eddie 2
Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11) Tue Tom_J 23
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... Tue Stan Yenz 5
Lifeguard Pride Tue ADAM THE MACHO LI... 3
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) Tue malo 96
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! May 8 Moe Greens Eyeball 10
GlassesUSA.com - bad May 5 Glasses 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC