Marcus Blake Launches Base Art Space, a Creative Factory in Little Haiti
The Miami local who's been curating events since the early 2000s is now hosting his events at his creative factory Base Art Space . " style.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|8
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|May 12
|Old Friend
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|May 11
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11)
|May 9
|Tom_J
|23
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC