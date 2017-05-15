Man shot while waiting for AAA to fix...

Man shot while waiting for AAA to fix his cara s dead battery outside restaurant

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A man was shot in the abdomen Monday as a AAA worker changed the dead battery in the man's older-model gold Mercedes, which was parked outside a Little Haiti restaurant, according to police. The man and two other people finished eating lunch at Philly Grub, 99 NW 54th St., and walked out to find that the car wouldn't start, police said.

