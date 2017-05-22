Man shoots driver who cut him off

Man shoots driver who cut him off

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for an unidentified man who wounded a victim in the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach market after the victim cut him off in traffic. The shooter, who had no qualms about firing his gun in front of several witnesses, also had no worries about returning to the site minutes after the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ... 2 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 2
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 16 hr anonymous 36
Lifeguard Pride Sun Maxwell Totts 12
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sun Donald Trumps Reason 22
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 ! Sun Alex Baldwin - Ma... 1
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16) Sun Prophet tick 11
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 20 Anonymous 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC