Longtime stylist could write a book - " but she'd rather keep making clients happy with great hair
Maria Montano poses with coworkers Oscar and Oleima at her 1211 Hair Design & Boutique in The Towers of Key Biscayne. Stylist Maria Montano has been doing hair on the Key for decades - and she's nowhere close to slowing down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Islander News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|Sun
|Maxwell Totts
|12
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Sun
|Mitch Pickles
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sun
|Donald Trumps Reason
|22
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|Sun
|Alex Baldwin - Ma...
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Prophet tick
|11
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Midwestern
|51
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC