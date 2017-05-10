Live at the Metrorail station a " and bid horrible South Dixie traffic goodbye?

Miami's lone rapid-transit system, Metrorail , began rolling in 1984 under a forward-looking premise that went beyond shuttling commuters downtown: Metro stations would become urbanized hubs where residents wouldn't need a car to get to work, or to visit a lunch spot or the gym, or to pick up groceries or their dry cleaning. The high-demographics stretch of South Dixie Highway that runs between Metrorail's Coconut Grove and South Miami stations is suddenly on the brink of a thorough transformation that could bring the rail system's original vision to belated fruition - and in the process, maybe even provide some welcome relief to that notoriously car-choked suburban corridor.

