Live at the Metrorail station a " and...

Live at the Metrorail station a " and bid horrible South Dixie traffic goodbye?

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami's lone rapid-transit system, Metrorail , began rolling in 1984 under a forward-looking premise that went beyond shuttling commuters downtown: Metro stations would become urbanized hubs where residents wouldn't need a car to get to work, or to visit a lunch spot or the gym, or to pick up groceries or their dry cleaning. The high-demographics stretch of South Dixie Highway that runs between Metrorail's Coconut Grove and South Miami stations is suddenly on the brink of a thorough transformation that could bring the rail system's original vision to belated fruition - and in the process, maybe even provide some welcome relief to that notoriously car-choked suburban corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 4 hr Lifeguard 8
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... 4 hr Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 17 hr Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! Sat angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
Buy Fake Ids Fake Social Security Cards Fake Bi... (Nov '16) May 12 Andrea Grason 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... May 11 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC