Little Havana's First Museum, El Museo de Little Havana, Is Coming To Calle Ocho
If you've ever argued with your friends over whether Jewish people or Cuban people resided in Miami first, you'll soon have your answer. Little Havana's first-ever museum, El Museo de Little Havana , is set to open and tell the rich story of the area, through its Cuban history and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|5 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|9
|Modeling Companies
|22 hr
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|Mon
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|May 12
|Old Friend
|4
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|May 11
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC