Little Boy Lost, Documentary Followin...

Little Boy Lost, Documentary Following an Allapattah Man, Aims to Reform Juvenile Incarceration

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The stats and facts are alarming. On average, according to the Campaign for Youth Justice, the U.S. sends 2 million children to juvenile prison per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 5 hr Beast 1976 94
Lifeguard Pride Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 9
need boy in Miami (Jul '16) Tue Wessley 25
Modeling Companies Tue Catalina 1
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... May 15 Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) May 14 Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC