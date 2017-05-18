Little Boy Lost, Documentary Following an Allapattah Man, Aims to Reform Juvenile Incarceration
The stats and facts are alarming. On average, according to the Campaign for Youth Justice, the U.S. sends 2 million children to juvenile prison per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Beast 1976
|94
|Lifeguard Pride
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|9
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC