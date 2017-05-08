Lawsuit claims Burger Kinga s BOGOs are bogus
Koleta Anderson felt the fast-food chain with Miami roots engaged in bad math with bad intentions by jacking up the price of a Croissan'wich when a customer used a Burger King Buy One, Get One Free coupon. And, she claims, she has evidence from Burger King restaurants in Florida, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|8 hr
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|10
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Prospecting Prosp...
|95
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|10 hr
|old friend
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|13 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|4
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|May 5
|Glasses
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|May 4
|You Lying Sack of...
|2
|Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|valerie
|197
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC