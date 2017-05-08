Lawsuit claims Burger Kinga s BOGOs a...

Lawsuit claims Burger Kinga s BOGOs are bogus

Koleta Anderson felt the fast-food chain with Miami roots engaged in bad math with bad intentions by jacking up the price of a Croissan'wich when a customer used a Burger King Buy One, Get One Free coupon. And, she claims, she has evidence from Burger King restaurants in Florida, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

