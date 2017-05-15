LaunchCode offers free full-time codi...

LaunchCode offers free full-time coding program

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

LaunchCode, a nonprofit organization that matches job hunters with entry-level technology positions, is partnering with CareerSource South Florida/Employ Miami-Dade to offer a free 18-week, full-time coding program beginning June 5, in which students will learn work-readiness skills, computer science and web development. Successful completion of the course will result in acceptance into the LaunchCode Apprentice Program, which has an 80 percent success rate placing program participants into software development jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Modeling Companies 2 hr Catalina 1
Lifeguard Pride Mon Lifeguard 8
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... Mon Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Sun Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... May 11 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC