LaunchCode offers free full-time coding program

LaunchCode, a nonprofit organization that matches job hunters with entry-level technology positions, is partnering with CareerSource South Florida/Employ Miami-Dade to offer a free 18-week, full-time coding program beginning June 5, in which students will learn work-readiness skills, computer science and web development. Successful completion of the course will result in acceptance into the LaunchCode Apprentice Program, which has an 80 percent success rate placing program participants into software development jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.