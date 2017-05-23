Lane closures to come as $1.4 million landscape project begins on Palmetto Expressway
Workers are scheduled to begin a landscaping project along State Road 826 from Southwest Second Street to Northwest 14th Street. The project, which will cost an estimated $1.4 million, will take roughly 10 months and includes planting of trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uber/lift
|4 hr
|Nielsb42
|1
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|4 hr
|Nielsb42
|2
|Child care
|4 hr
|Nielsb42
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|8 hr
|Moe Greens optome...
|23
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|11 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|36
|Lifeguard Pride
|Sun
|Maxwell Totts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC