Lane closures to come as $1.4 million...

Lane closures to come as $1.4 million landscape project begins on Palmetto Expressway

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Workers are scheduled to begin a landscaping project along State Road 826 from Southwest Second Street to Northwest 14th Street. The project, which will cost an estimated $1.4 million, will take roughly 10 months and includes planting of trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uber/lift 4 hr Nielsb42 1
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 ! 4 hr Nielsb42 2
Child care 4 hr Nielsb42 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 8 hr Moe Greens optome... 23
Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ... 11 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 2
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mon anonymous 36
Lifeguard Pride Sun Maxwell Totts 12
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC