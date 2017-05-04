Karen Peterson and Dancers Get Political With Scrutiny
That concept is incorporated into the title of Karen Peterson and Dancers ' latest international collaboration. Scrutiny: The World Gone Astray , explores the emotional, social, and political turbulence of our times through mixed-ability dance, and makes its U.S. premiere on May 11 and 12 at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.
