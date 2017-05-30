JFK at 100: My dada s Miami portrait ...

JFK at 100: My dada s Miami portrait of the president

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Miami Herald

John Reznikoff, an autograph authenticator and a dealer in presidential memorabilia, verifies that a signature on Miami News photographer Charles L. Trainor's photograph of President John F. Kennedy is the real deal. John Reznikoff, an autograph authenticator and a dealer in presidential memorabilia, verifies that a signature on Miami News photographer Charles L. Trainor's photograph of President John F. Kennedy is the real deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle ! Thu Moron Watch Inter... 2
Child care Wed Ghetto for life 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... Tue ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! May 30 KY Jelly-Man - KY 4
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP May 30 Miss Piggy 6
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! May 30 TRUMP DENIALs 25
Gay Skype (May '16) May 29 Thickum 4
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC