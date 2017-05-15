Is this ritzy Miami condo big enough to contain TVa s a El Gordoa ?
Delivering semi-accurate gossip on Spanish-language TV sure paid off for Raul De Molina , aka El Gordo from Univision's "El Gordo Y La Flaca." Lili Estefan 's on-air partner just paid $2.6 million for a new condo at Rise at Brickell City Centre.
