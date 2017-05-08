How Miamia s improving office market could affect your life
While the lack of affordable housing and the glut of luxury condos were getting all the attention, another segment of Miami's real estate has started to heat up: The lowly, unglamorous office space. The total square footage of office space leased in Miami-Dade in the first quarter of 2017 shot up 40 percent over the same period last year, according to a new report by the real estate brokerage firm JLL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Tom_J
|23
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|12 hr
|Stan Yenz
|5
|Lifeguard Pride
|12 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|3
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|malo
|96
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|Mon
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|10
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|Mon
|old friend
|1
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|May 5
|Glasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC