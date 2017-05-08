How Miamia s improving office market could affect your life

While the lack of affordable housing and the glut of luxury condos were getting all the attention, another segment of Miami's real estate has started to heat up: The lowly, unglamorous office space. The total square footage of office space leased in Miami-Dade in the first quarter of 2017 shot up 40 percent over the same period last year, according to a new report by the real estate brokerage firm JLL.

