Hialeah man claims top prize in $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Ricardo Martinez, 53, of Hialeah, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Massiel Dollar Discount Corporation, located at 3405 Southwest 8th Street in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ...
|3 hr
|Squirts McGiggles
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|19 hr
|Dirty Dog
|94
|GlassesUSA.com - bad
|Fri
|Glasses
|1
|Lifeguard Pride
|Thu
|You Lying Sack of...
|2
|Khloe and Kim Kardashian(Why do they only date ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|valerie
|197
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|May 1
|Justicia
|14
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|Apr 30
|Bakers Rack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC