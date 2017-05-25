Herea s whata s happening for Memorial Day weekend in Miami
The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee honors our country's veterans. Those wishing to honor our fallen heroes are invited to a wreath-laying ceremony featuring a performance by the Singing Miamians chorus, a color guard parade, and special remarks by Rear Admiral Collin P. Green; 11 a.m. Monday;Woodlawn Park Cemetery, 3260 SW Eighth St., Miami.
