He stole his moma s car to pick his dad up from jail. Now theya re both behind bars.
Vladimir Sanchez spent more than four years in prison for a slew of insurance-fraud charges. He was released on Thursday, but his freedom was short-lived.
Read more at The Miami Herald.
