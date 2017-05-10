He stole his moma s car to pick his d...

He stole his moma s car to pick his dad up from jail. Now theya re both behind bars.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Vladimir Sanchez spent more than four years in prison for a slew of insurance-fraud charges. He was released on Thursday, but his freedom was short-lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! 15 hr angel 1
Lifeguard Pride Sat ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out Fri Old Friend 4
Buy Fake Ids Fake Social Security Cards Fake Bi... (Nov '16) Fri Andrea Grason 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... May 11 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
Anyone keep finches outside all yr long (Apr '11) May 9 Tom_J 23
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) May 9 malo 96
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC