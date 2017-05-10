Haitian Activists Urge US Not to Deport Quake Refugees

Marie Jean-Louis bows her head as she holds her Employment Authorization card and photographs of her family in Haiti during a vigil sponsored by Haitian Women of Miami at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. Activists on Wednesday urged U.S. authorities to extend a special immigration status for 50,000 refugees from earthquake-hit Haiti, fearing they may be thrown out of the United States.

