Good Neighbor and Giving Tree Awards ...

Good Neighbor and Giving Tree Awards honor local students and teachers

9 hrs ago

Key Biscayners took time out last month for the annual tradition of honoring kids and teachers who go above and beyond at the island's schools. Organizers handed out the Good Neighbor Awards April 24 at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, recognizing students who display superior personal character and goodwill; the Giving Tree Awards, honoring teachers who give all there is to give; and the Principal of the Year, which goes to the educator who creates a nurturing environment for their students and teachers.

