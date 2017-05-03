Glass and Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli Dishes About What Every Brunch Needs
For Chopped Champion Giorgio Rapicavoli, brunch at Glass & Vine is about fresh ingredients served in a green and vibrant environment. The restaurant's location next to Coconut Grove's Peacock Park sets the scene for a picnic-style meal, where dishes are best shared among the table as rays of sunshine peak through oversize umbrellas, and birds chatter above in trees.
