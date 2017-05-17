Free entry for 4 to Frost Science Museum and 11 other venues with Miami-Dade County library card
Use your Miami-Dade library card to check out a museum pass for free entry to the new Frost Science Museum. If you have a Miami-Dade County library card, use it to get free entry for a family of four at the Frost Science Museum, Vizcaya and 10 other venues.
