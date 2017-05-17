Free entry for 4 to Frost Science Mus...

Free entry for 4 to Frost Science Museum and 11 other venues with Miami-Dade County library card

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Use your Miami-Dade library card to check out a museum pass for free entry to the new Frost Science Museum. If you have a Miami-Dade County library card, use it to get free entry for a family of four at the Frost Science Museum, Vizcaya and 10 other venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeguard Pride 3 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 9
Modeling Companies 20 hr Catalina 1
News Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow... Mon Lifeguard 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Sun Hey im bi 14 35
Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA! May 13 angel 1
Andrea Grason is a thief watch out May 12 Old Friend 4
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Gets New STD (24 1/2) ... May 11 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,011 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC