Florida doctor loses $33.8million malpractice judgment

Doctor who made eight-minute call to his stockbroker instead of performing an emergency c-section loses $33.8 million judgment after baby was born with serious brain damage The baby had been suffocating, and would probably not be brain damaged if Atogho performed a C-section at least 16 minutes before he was finally born He delivered two babies that year who were permanently brain damaged, and a third who was disabled for life, according to lawsuits filed by infants' mothers A Miami woman in the final stage of labor pleaded for a c-section after 90 minutes of pushing - but her doctor ignored her cries and walked out of the room in a delivery that left her baby brain damaged, according to a federal lawsuit. It was not a high-risk pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.