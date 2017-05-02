Flex park on Virginia Key designs due soon
The City of Miami is due to get formal qualifications for urban design, landscape architecture and engineering services for the so-called flex park on Virginia Key by June 14. It requested them Friday. It's a step closer to a solid plan for regular use of the long neglected and underutilized parking lot south of the idled Miami Marine Stadium.
