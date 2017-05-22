Flaming Classics Pairs Classic Films ...

Flaming Classics Pairs Classic Films with Performances by Drag Queens

In a world where many people would rather binge-watch 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, two men from Miami are changing the game. Their series, Flaming Classics, educates audiences about classic films that are feminine, queer, camp and everything in between - and includes live performances by drag queens.

