Flaming Classics Pairs Classic Films with Performances by Drag Queens
In a world where many people would rather binge-watch 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, two men from Miami are changing the game. Their series, Flaming Classics, educates audiences about classic films that are feminine, queer, camp and everything in between - and includes live performances by drag queens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeguard Pride
|Sun
|Maxwell Totts
|12
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard as Whisky Rottencock ...
|Sun
|Mitch Pickles
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sun
|Donald Trumps Reason
|22
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 !
|Sun
|Alex Baldwin - Ma...
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Prophet tick
|11
|Andrea Grason is a thief watch out
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Midwestern
|51
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC